‘Soldiers to Sidelines’ workshop looking for interested applicants

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is hosting a special basketball coaching and mentorship workshop on May 13 between 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. they’re partnering with the ‘Soldiers to Sidelines’ organization.

The deadline to register is May 11.

This is for service members, veterans, and military spouses with a love for sports.

The purpose of the workshop is to create and motivate would-be coaches, and turn them into the best-character based coaches in the community.

The program is free to attend, and lunch will be provided

To sign up follow this link.

