THIS DAY IN OKLA HISTORY: An Oklahoma City legend was born

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day in history, the man considered one of Oklahoma City’s founders, and the man who built the city’s first mansion, was born.

Henry Overholser was born in Ohio on April 14th 1846, nearly 180 years ago.

Decades later, he arrived in Oklahoma City days after the Land Run of 1889.

He bought three lots in a neighborhood now known as Heritage Hills.

He used those lots to build the Overholser Mansion, which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

