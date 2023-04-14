Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

THIS DAY IN OKLA HISTORY: An Oklahoma City legend was born

Henry Overholser was born in Ohio on April 14th 1846, nearly 180 years ago.
Henry Overholser was born in Ohio on April 14th 1846, nearly 180 years ago.(Oklahoma Historical Society)
By Jarred Burk and Haley Wilson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day in history, the man considered one of Oklahoma City’s founders, and the man who built the city’s first mansion, was born.

Henry Overholser was born in Ohio on April 14th 1846, nearly 180 years ago.

Decades later, he arrived in Oklahoma City days after the Land Run of 1889.

He bought three lots in a neighborhood now known as Heritage Hills.

He used those lots to build the Overholser Mansion, which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a 19-year-old killed Sunday in Lawton is asking for justice after his life was...
Family of homicide victim speaks out
Elgin Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat
Suspect arrested for Elgin Public Schools threat
It’ll kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,
Apache Rattlesnake Festival starts Thursday
The soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, according to a press...
Fort Sill soldier found dead; authorities investigating
According to court documents, a student went to the principal at Carriage Hills after the man...
Lawton elementary employee charged with assault and battery for hitting kid with dodgeball

Latest News

The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder,...
Crime Stoppers looking for suspect wanted for murder, other charges
There were several challenges for students to tackle, and 16 elementary teams went head to head...
LPS Junior Robotics Challenge pits 16 teams against each other to decide champion
LPS students compete in Robotics Challenge to crown champion
During the event, veterans and service members were recognized and honored for their service.
Fletcher holds military appreciation event