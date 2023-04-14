Very warm today, cold front tonight sets up for somewhat cooler weekend | 4/14 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! With a pretty warm start on this Friday morning, temperatures will soar this afternoon to nearly 15 degrees above-average for this time of year, topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be some occasional clouds, but generally the skies will be mostly sunny today. Winds will increase out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. This combined with dry air behind a dryline will lead to elevated and near-critical fire weather conditions this afternoon, as most western counties will be under Red Flag Warnings through this evening. Along and ahead of the dryline for far eastern counties, a couple showers & storms can’t be ruled out, but stout atmospheric capping in place will limit any precipitation development later today.

A cold front will sweep through tonight, shifting winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Expect mostly clear skies as morning lows fall to the low 50s.

In the wake of the front, temperatures will only reach the low/mid 70s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Winds will still be breezy however, this time out of the north at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with highs in the low/mid 70s, sunny skies, and northwesterly winds at 15-20 mph. If not for the winds, it will be otherwise a pretty great weekend.

Temperatures rocket back up into the low 80s to kick off the start of the workweek on Monday. Skies will stay clear for most of the day, developing partly cloudy conditions heading into that evening.

Our only real chance at some rain this week looks to come in the form of isolated light rain showers on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies will be in the forecast but temperatures will stay in the 80s thanks to strong winds out of the south at 20-30 mph.

Daytime highs will rise even further on Wednesday and Thursday due to continuing winds out of the south at 15-25 mph, setting us up to return to the upper 80s and low 90s around the middle of next week.

With the breezy winds expected nearly every single day over the upcoming 7-day forecast, elevated & near-critical fire weather conditions will be in place each day for Texoma (or at least some parts of Texoma).

