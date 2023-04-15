Contraband drop stopped, OKC woman arrested

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma City woman is behind bars in Comanche County, accused of trying to bring drugs into the Lawton Correctional Facility.

According to court documents, Oni Monts was caught trespassing on prison property earlier this week. Investigators said she reportedly had five packages containing meth, marijuana, and tobacco, along with cell phones, vape cartridges, and other contraband items.

Monts is charged with bringing contraband into the prison, unauthorized entry into the prison, and trafficking drugs. She’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

