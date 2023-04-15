Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Contraband drop stopped, OKC woman arrested

An Oklahoma City woman is behind bars in Comanche County, accused of trying to bring drugs into...
An Oklahoma City woman is behind bars in Comanche County, accused of trying to bring drugs into the Lawton Correctional Facility.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Haley Wilson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma City woman is behind bars in Comanche County, accused of trying to bring drugs into the Lawton Correctional Facility.

According to court documents, Oni Monts was caught trespassing on prison property earlier this week. Investigators said she reportedly had five packages containing meth, marijuana, and tobacco, along with cell phones, vape cartridges, and other contraband items.

Monts is charged with bringing contraband into the prison, unauthorized entry into the prison, and trafficking drugs. She’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a 19-year-old killed Sunday in Lawton is asking for justice after his life was...
Family of homicide victim speaks out
Elgin Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat
Suspect arrested for Elgin Public Schools threat
It’ll kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,
Apache Rattlesnake Festival starts Thursday
The soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, according to a press...
Fort Sill soldier found dead; authorities investigating
The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder,...
UPDATE: Court docs reveal possible motive for Clayton Stephens death

Latest News

Lawmakers consider school security measures
Oklahoma House considers school safety measures
This year the IRS requires everyone who can file taxes to do so by April 18th at midnight to...
Deadline to file taxes approaches
This year the IRS requires everyone who can file taxes to do so by April 18th at midnight to...
Tax day
We are expecting cooler temperatures for tomorrow and Sunday. We will still see gusty winds...
Comfortable weekend ahead