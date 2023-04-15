Fort Sill hosts third annual Frontier Friends Induction

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill recognized a a group of community members as true friends of the Post.

The third annual Frontier Friends Induction ceremony was held Friday evening.

Frontier Friends is a community relations program that highlights and honors the community members who go above and beyond for military service members and their families.

Lt. Col. Dan Threlkeld says the program helps foster community relations between Fort Sill and the Lawton area.

“It just shows that the army is a people business, and that we care about people, we care about families, we care about communities,” he said. “It shows them we have a lot of community members that love the military and are willing to go above and beyond to show their appreciation and support our military and families.”

This year’s Inductees were awarded plaques for their work.

