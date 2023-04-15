Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill hosts third annual Frontier Friends Induction

Fort Sill recognized a a group of community members as true friends of the Post.
Fort Sill recognized a a group of community members as true friends of the Post.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill recognized a a group of community members as true friends of the Post.

The third annual Frontier Friends Induction ceremony was held Friday evening.

Frontier Friends is a community relations program that highlights and honors the community members who go above and beyond for military service members and their families.

Lt. Col. Dan Threlkeld says the program helps foster community relations between Fort Sill and the Lawton area.

“It just shows that the army is a people business, and that we care about people, we care about families, we care about communities,” he said. “It shows them we have a lot of community members that love the military and are willing to go above and beyond to show their appreciation and support our military and families.”

This year’s Inductees were awarded plaques for their work.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a 19-year-old killed Sunday in Lawton is asking for justice after his life was...
Family of homicide victim speaks out
Elgin Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat
Suspect arrested for Elgin Public Schools threat
It’ll kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,
Apache Rattlesnake Festival starts Thursday
The soldier was a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, according to a press...
Fort Sill soldier found dead; authorities investigating
The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder,...
UPDATE: Court docs reveal possible motive for Clayton Stephens death

Latest News

Black Sands Entertainment gives back to students & educates on black history
Black Sands Entertainment gives back to students & educates on Black history
Lawton native PJAE headed to the top 26 on American Idol
Lawton native PJAE headed to the top 26 on American Idol
Lawton native PJAE headed to the top 26 on American Idol
Lawton native PJAE headed to the top 26 on American Idol
Two Lawton men have been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl through the area.
Lawton men charged with trafficking fentanyl