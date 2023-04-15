Expert Connections
Harlem Wizards play fundraiser game for Marlow schools

The Harlem Wizards were in Marlow for a special game on Friday night.
The Harlem Wizards were in Marlow for a special game on Friday night.
By Haley Wilson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Harlem Wizards were in Marlow for a special game on Friday night.

They took on the Marlow Blue Crew. The crew was comprised of school staff and different people in the community. A Marlow PTO member said she worked nine years to get them to come to Marlow, and is happy they’re here again this year.

Before the community watched the game, the players spent the day talking to kids.

“We just want to come in and leave a forever lasting memory on the kid’s mind,” said Space Jam, a Harlem Wizard player. “So, years from now, they’ll still remember this game, coming to the game, having fun with their family, seeing the Harlem Wizards players do athletic dunks and trick shots.”

The event raised money for the Marlow PTO - which goes back to the school and programs within the school. Space Jam said they’re currently playing in Oklahoma and Texas right now before heading to California soon.

