Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man sets world record with more than 3,200 pushups in an hour

Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for...
Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for most in an hour.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISBANE, Australia (CNN) - An Australian man has pushed his way into record history.

Lucas Helmke set a new world record after completing more than 3,206 pushups in just one hour.

When compiling the numbers, that comes out to about 53 every minute or almost one a second.

The 33-year-old pulled off the feat at his gym last November, but Helmke says he was recently informed that the record had been approved.

Helmke told Guinness World Records that it took him two to three years to build up the physical strength.

He says he wanted to inspire his 1-year-old son by showing him that nothing is impossible.

The previous pushup record was set last April by another Australian, Daniel Scali, who completed 3,182 pushups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they have brought an end to a major drug ...
OBN announces end of southern Oklahoma drug pipeline
The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder,...
UPDATE: Court docs reveal possible motive for Clayton Stephens death
The family of a 19-year-old killed Sunday in Lawton is asking for justice after his life was...
Family of homicide victim speaks out
It’ll kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,
Apache Rattlesnake Festival starts Thursday
Henry Overholser was born in Ohio on April 14th 1846, nearly 180 years ago.
THIS DAY IN OKLA HISTORY: An Oklahoma City legend was born

Latest News

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog
Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Pocket-sized Chihuahua becomes world’s shortest dog alive
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later