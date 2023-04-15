The weekend is finally here! |4/15 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma!

Today, we will be much cooler than we have seen the last couple of days. As a cold front made its way through late last night, temperatures will start off in the low 50s. We will gradually warm up to the low 70s. Winds will be gusty once again, blowing from the north west at 15 to 25 mph. We can expect some gusts in the low 40s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, temperatures will be similar to Saturdays. We will start out much cooler with morning lows in the low 40s. We will gradually warm up to see highs in the low 70s once again. Winds will be much calmer, blowing from the north west at 10 to 15 mph. We will have clear and sunny skies for the majority of your day. The weekend is looking to be a great one!

Monday, we will start the warmer trend all over again. We will see highs in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will once again be gusty blowing from the south at 20 to 30 mph. We can expect to see some isolated showers overnight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be our next best chance for rain chances. We will see highs in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be strong again, blowing from the south at 20 to 30 mph. We can expect to see some gusts in the upper 30s.

Wednesday is looking to be another great day as we will see highs in the low 90s. We will have partly cloudy skies with strong winds blowing from the south west at 15 to 25 mph.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles, signing out.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.