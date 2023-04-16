After Hours with Cade Episode 6: Takeez

Southwest Oklahoma (KSWO) - On After Hours with Cade, we sit with local artists to discuss Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma’s impact on their career and how it’s helped shape their artistry.

My sixth guest is Takeez, a Lawton native singer and hip-hop artist. He was born and raised in the town, attending elementary school until he was seven years old before moving to Fort Benning, Georgia.

Growing up as a military brat, Takeez was in Georgia for about four years before moving back for his junior and senior high school years. He then moved to Dallas, where he attended engineering school and eventually entered the music scene. He eventually moved back to Lawton after getting married but still stays in contact with the connections he made in Texas.

“The biggest acquisition of all is my mentor MouseQuake out of Dallas. I love him to death. He’s like a father figure to me now. He’s a really big engineer out of Dallas and works with everybody. I mean, he’s engineered for Nas and he did Pimp C’s last album. He’s huge, taught me a lot about the game, and helped me improve my sound,” said Takeez.

Growing up, it took Takeez only a short time before he realized music was something he was interested in pursuing. “My pops put me on all the greats first. I grew up listening to Slick Rick, Run DMC, Grandmaster Flash, and then r&b. I was a singer first.”

“I wasn’t a rapper,” said Takeez. “I was always a singer. I sang in my first assembly at Westwood Elementary right there off of 38th, which is now Learning Tree Academy. I sang ‘Rockin’ Robin’ by The Jackson 5, and it just snowballed from there. I just kept singing and kept singing.”

“I sang in church before anything. I was in the choir. But I ain’t really know I loved it until I was eight years old. I did that assembly, and I got a standing ovation from everybody in the room. People couldn’t stop talking about it. So I was like, ‘okay, maybe I can really sing,’ and I just kept doing it from there,” Takeez continued.

He said that eventually, Lawton drew him away from singing because nobody could produce the sound he was looking for.

“Nobody could really make the beats I wanted. Nobody could really engineer it how I wanted it because this market wasn’t fit for it,” said Takeez. “So, when I moved back, I tried it myself, and it just wasn’t working. My partner heard me spitting one day, and he told me, ‘Nah, you should really try to rap.’”

He tricked me into rapping. He was like, ‘Whatever bro, just give me a small mixtape of you rapping, and I’ll leave you alone,’ and I dropped a mixtape, and everybody immediately was like, ‘Whoa, what you doing?’ and took to it. Next thing I knew, I was in ciphers, getting nominated for awards, all that, and rap really snowballed from there. Now I’m predominantly a rapper and a singer,” Takeez continued.

In 2016 Takeez dropped his debut singles everywhere, but shortly after, he fell ill due to health issues caused by a tumor. “It was benign,” said Takeez. “It wasn’t cancerous or anything, but it was in my thymus, which is like by the thyroid and all that. It was pressed against my chest cavity. I thought I was having a heart attack, but I wasn’t. It was a tumor pressing against my chest wall that had finally got too big, and I didn’t know about it.”

“Doctors ran a million tests, still didn’t know what it was, and they finally found it in a CAT scan. I had to have open chest surgery, pretty much like open heart surgery, just to get it out because it was back in my chest wall. They had to crack my whole chest open, take that out, and now here I am to this day with nerve damage. My breathing is different. A lot of things are different,” Takeez continued.

It took him around four years of recovery and hard work in order to get back to where he was before the tumor and surgery. However, he said fear of not rapping again never crossed his mind because his determination wouldn’t let that flame be quenched.

“The recovery process, and the way my voice is now, I think it makes it sound doper,” said Takeez. “I ended up finding a lane and finding a pocket that ended up really making me sound extremely unique, but the recovery process was grueling.

“My chest was cracked open, super bad nerve damage, couldn’t move, and holding the pillow to my chest everywhere I went. It was rough. Then trying to get my breathing back right, I had to do a lot of breathing treatments. I had to blow into that thing with the ball every day, and my wife’s a CNA, so she was constantly on my case. I hate that thang to this day. Shout out to baby, you know, she nursed me back to health,” Takeez continued.

After that, it was all about trying to figure out how he was going to reintegrate into the music scene because he couldn’t keep up with the pace he had beforehand. And speaking of the music scene, according to Takeez, it’s bubbling extremely heavy right now.

“I love it right now. I think we are more united now than we ever been. I think people need to get out into the community more and really interact with people that do the music and really see how we are getting down because we really got a lot of talent out here. I think people just kind of brush it to the side, but it’s all right,” said Takeez.

He said being from Lawton allows him to have different perspectives because, despite growing up in a good home, he still comes from the dirt. “I’ve dibbled with and dabbled in the foolishness, so I have a lot to talk about from both perspectives to that,” said Takeez. “And then being in certain neighborhoods and, like, going to Eisenhower and kicking it with my homies. They were listening to rock music and showing me bars and things like that.”

“That’s where stuff like Ginger Tea Boogie comes from. I’m a really big neo-soul fan. I was raised by grandparents, my pops being in the military, he wasn’t around like that. He was around, but not really, because he was working all the time. So, I was raised by grandparents most of my life. So, I got an old soul. A lot of the older people in the community introduced me to a lot of the R&B; Prince, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and Al Green,” Takeez continued.

One thing he would change, though, is the small-town mentality that sticks to some people.

“I think a lot of cats need to think of themselves as bigger than what they are here. You should think of yourself as a business, and you should think you a star. You should try to go and do other things and get out of the community sometimes, go somewhere else, learn something else, bring it back to the community, and teach.”

“Go out and get it and bring it back. I did it, and I like to do that all the time, but I think they should be more receptive to that. Some aren’t. You come back, and it’s ‘Oh, you think you’re better than us?’ No, that’s not the case. I just want to help you. You’re not understanding because you’re stuck here and not really getting it because you haven’t seen it. But I’ve seen it, and I’m trying to help you,” Takeez continued.

He said once the community is more receptive to those willing to teach from experience and understand some people want to see others prosper that Lawton will rise even further.

“When I left Lawton, immediately, immediately I was like, ‘oh, okay, so what I’m doing is right, other people haven’t seen certain things, or they haven’t learned certain things,’” said Takeez. “So, when I came back, it came off as cocky and arrogant, but no, I just know this, and this is how I think you should do it.”

Learning about marketing, promotion, and utilizing it with one’s sounds is not easy, but it’s something Takeez mastered and wants to share.

“How do you present the product? How does it look? A lot of people don’t know those types of things, but when I left the city, I learned all that because a lot of those people were tapped into the industry labels,” said Takeez. “When I went to LA for the first time, and I tapped in, I was like, ‘man, this is crazy. Lawton is not a quarter of this.’ We’re behind, we got to catch up, but we’re gonna do it.”

When prompted about sparing releases, Takeez said he’s all about quality. Dropping music two times a year isn’t an issue as long as the music is top-tier and stands the test of time. And rest assured his latest single ‘Interrogation’ will do just that while letting any outside haters know they won’t slow him down.

“I guarantee you can go back and listen to that music, and it’s still good, and that’s what I pride myself on,” said Takeez. “A lot of cats be like, ‘whatever. I don’t care. It is what it is.’ So, Interrogation was, you know, you don’t want to put me on songs, you don’t want to give me no props, you don’t want to talk about me, you don’t want to give me no type of shot, and that’s okay. I’m still gonna put it in your face. You still musty and crusty. I’m still gonna shine. It is what it is.”

Takeez is looking at dropping his new album, ‘When Life Took Purpose to Prom,’ as early as the end of the year. Right now, family duties have him focused elsewhere, and he works to ensure music doesn’t consume all aspects of his life.

“My kids and my family mean more to me when it comes to making sure they’re okay versus trying to kill myself to bring you some music right now. Music is something I do in my sleep, so I’ll bring you that soon. I’m just trying to make sure that my family is straight.”

“The biggest thing I tell people all the time, and they never listen to me because this generation is so used to - I say this generation, and I mean, of course, I’m still in it, but I’m thirty now. A lot of these twenty-year-olds, they’re so used to ‘drop, drop, drop. Hurry up, hurry up, hurry up. We gotta do it,’ and I get it. That’s how it is now. You got Tik-Toks blowing up people overnight. It’s instant gratification. Take your time and let that thang cook a little bit, man,” Takeez continued.

He prides himself on consistency, quality, and not sounding like anyone else, which he also believes makes him stand out from other artists in Southwest Oklahoma.

“Originality is everything to me. I come from an era where you can’t copy anybody else. You even sound like somebody else, or you get clowned. The younger generation don’t care, and that’s cool, but I come from something else.”

His only goal for 2023 is to continue prospering, stay authentic, consistent, and continue to grow his audience.

You can find Takeez online at @OfficialTakeez for Instagram, and Takeez for Facebook, Spotify, and Apple Music.

