Cameron University students showcase their work at the Vaska theatre

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University media production students will compete for first place during this semester’s student movie night.

Each semester, the university partners up with the Vaska Theatre to give students film making experience.

This semester, one of those students is Austin Childers, who made an action comedy short film.

Childers says this is a good way to learn various aspects of the movie-making industry before getting out in the real world.

“I think it’s a good way to practice this portion of the industry while it still seems fun and less daunting than doing it for real,” said Childers.

He said he learned a lot of new techniques that he incorporated into his film this semester.

He also said knowing that an audience of people will see his movie is both a horrifying and exciting feeling.

“Everyone who worked on it is super happy with it, I’m super happy with it, but it’s still like what if the people at the theatre don’t like it,” he said.

Kalen Haynes is another student entering the competition.

Haynes has made 4 short films during his time at Cameron, which he says has shown him how much he enjoys working with others on these projects among other things.

“I’ve learned that creativity is spontaneous as well as planned, and I’ve learned how to use a camera a lot better and that audio really matters,” said Haynes.

He said he is glad to be a part of this unique experience.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to put your work in front of people and to see their genuine reactions to what you created, a lot of places probably don’t have something like this,” he said.

