Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Ferry runs aground near Seattle; no injuries reported

A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of...
A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or contamination, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or contamination, authorities said.

The Walla Walla ran aground in Rich Passage around 4:30 p.m. as it was traveling from the city of Bremerton to Seattle, according to Washington State Ferries, a division of the state Department of Transportation.

“Initial indications are the vessel suffered a generator failure,” but investigators were still looking into what happened, the agency said.

There were 596 passengers and 15 crew members aboard, according to ferries spokesperson Diane Rhodes. A tug boat and the Coast Guard were on the scene.

“Low tide is about 8:09 p.m.,” Rhodes wrote in an email. “We are coordinating with local transit to have buses standing by.”

The state Department of Ecology posted a photo online showing the vessel near the shore. As people looked at it from the beach and snapped pictures, a tug was positioned at one of the end of the ferry with an apparent Coast Guard boat nearby.

“No pollution or hull damage detected at this time,” the department said. “Ecology responders on the way to the scene.”

The Pacific Northwest Coast Guard dispatched crews on cutters and a helicopter.

The Seattle-Bremerton route was out of service until further notice, the Department of Transportation said on its website.

The website lists the Walla Walla as a four-engine, jumbo class ferry with a maximum capacity of 2,000 passengers and 188 vehicles. It is 440 feet in length with a draft of 18 feet.

The Walla Walla was constructed in 1973 in Seattle and rebuilt in 2003, according to the site.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they have brought an end to a major drug ...
OBN announces end of southern Oklahoma drug pipeline
The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder,...
UPDATE: Court docs reveal possible motive for Clayton Stephens death
The family of a 19-year-old killed Sunday in Lawton is asking for justice after his life was...
Family of homicide victim speaks out
It’ll kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,
Apache Rattlesnake Festival starts Thursday
An Oklahoma City woman is behind bars in Comanche County, accused of trying to bring drugs into...
Contraband drop stopped, OKC woman arrested

Latest News

Temperatures reach the 70s tomorrow with lots of sunshine
Lots of sunshine expected tomorrow | 4/15 PM
AMBER ALERT: Brielle Alexis Maree Silver (right) is believed to be with Bethany Renae Dawn...
Amber Alert: 9-year-old abducted in Va. believed to be in ‘extreme danger’
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
Freight train engines, cars derail and catch fire in Maine
Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog