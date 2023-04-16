Lots of sunshine expected tomorrow | 4/15 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today has been a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and gusty winds, but winds are expected to calm down overnight. Low temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the low 40s across Texoma. Skies will be clear all throughout the day, so lots of sunshine is expected. Northern winds will continue throughout the day tomorrow at 10 to 15 mph. These winds will hinder our ability to warm up, with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s.

Monday cloud cover will return with partly cloudy skies. Winds will shift to coming out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts into the low 30s are expected. Monday will begin a warming trend with afternoon highs topping out in the low 80s. There is a chance for showers in the evening hours. These showers will stay isolated, but the chance for rain will carry over into the daytime hours on Tuesday. Most of Texoma should remain dry, but a stray thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. Nothing is expected to be severe. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach highs in the mid 80s. Strong southern winds at 20 to 30 mph are expected throughout the day, and gusts will be up to 40 mph.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures expected to reach the low 90s. The record for Lawton is a high of 93 degrees. I do not think temperatures will quite reach the record, but they will get very close. These warm temperatures on Wednesday will be caused by pre-frontal warming. A cold front will push through the area early Thursday morning causing temperatures to drop to end the week.

After the front passes, temperatures will still be relatively warm on Thursday reaching the mid 80s. Temperatures on Friday will dip more reaching the low 80, And Saturday temperatures will only reach the low 70s.

