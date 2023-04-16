Expert Connections
Marginal risk for severe weather returns on Tuesday | 4/16 AM

Temperatures reach the 70s today, and a chance for severe weather returns on Tuesday
By Alex Searl
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Temperatures this morning will start in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies will be clear all throughout the day, so lots of sunshine is expected. Northern winds will continue throughout the day tomorrow at 10 to 15 mph. These winds will hinder our ability to warm up, with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s. Monday cloud cover will return with partly cloudy skies. Winds will shift to coming out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts into the low 30s are expected. Monday will begin a warming trend with afternoon highs topping out in the low 80s.

Rain chances return Tuesday with a marginal risk for severe weather. Most of the storm ingredients will be present in the atmosphere, but there will be a strong atmospheric cap in place for most of the day. It is possible this cap erodes in the afternoon hours causing a few isolated storms across the area. The biggest concern if a severe storm does fire up will be hail and winds. The severe weather threat will subside around sunset as more stable air will move into the area. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach highs in the mid 80s. Strong southern winds at 20 to 30 mph are expected throughout the day, and gusts will be up to 40 mph.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures expected to reach the low 90s. The record for Lawton is a high of 93 degrees. I do not think temperatures will quite reach the record, but they will get very close. These warm temperatures on Wednesday will be caused by pre-frontal warming. A cold front will push through the area early Thursday morning causing temperatures to drop to end the week.

After the front passes, temperatures will still be relatively warm on Thursday reaching the mid 80s. Temperatures on Friday will dip more reaching the low 80, And Saturday temperatures will only reach the low 70s.

Have a great day! - Alex Searl

