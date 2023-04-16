Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

4 dead, multiple others injured in Dadeville, Alabama shooting

Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.(Source: WTVM)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Four people are dead and multiple others have been injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, WSFA reports.

Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN the shooting happened in the downtown area, but the number of injured was not immediately clear.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Broadnax Street.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect and motive for the shooting were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they have brought an end to a major drug ...
OBN announces end of southern Oklahoma drug pipeline
An Oklahoma City woman is behind bars in Comanche County, accused of trying to bring drugs into...
Contraband drop stopped, OKC woman arrested
Henry Overholser was born in Ohio on April 14th 1846, nearly 180 years ago.
THIS DAY IN OKLA HISTORY: An Oklahoma City legend was born
The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder,...
UPDATE: Court docs reveal possible motive for Clayton Stephens death
It’ll kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,
Apache Rattlesnake Festival starts Thursday

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all
Orthodox Christian worshipers and their traditional Easter baskets are blessed during Easter...
Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter
FILE - A sign is displayed at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind., on Aug. 28,...
Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence