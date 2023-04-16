Wind days to begin the week | 4/16 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 40s, which will lead to a cool morning. Winds will shift overnight from north to south, which will cause warm air advection into the region starting a warming trend to begin the week. Afternoon highs tomorrow will reach the low 80s. Winds will be strong during the afternoon at 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph are possible. There also is an isolated chance for showers tomorrow evening in far western Texoma, but most in the area will remain dry.

A second chance for rain returns Tuesday with a marginal risk for severe weather. Most of the storm ingredients will be present in the atmosphere, but there will be a strong atmospheric cap in place for most of the day. It is possible this cap erodes in the afternoon hours causing a few isolated storms across the area. The biggest concern if a severe storm does fire up will be hail and winds. The severe weather threat will subside around sunset as more stable air will move into the area. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach highs in the mid 80s. Strong southern winds at 20 to 30 mph are expected throughout the day, and gusts will be up to 40 mph.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures expected to reach the low 90s. The record for Lawton is a high of 93 degrees. I do not think temperatures will quite reach the record, but they will get very close. These warm temperatures on Wednesday will be caused by pre-frontal warming. A cold front will push through the area early Thursday morning causing temperatures to drop to end the week.

After the front passes, temperatures will still be relatively warm on Thursday reaching the mid 80s. Temperatures on Friday will dip more reaching the low 80, And Saturday temperatures will only reach the low 70s. Another chance for rain is possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Weather models are not in agreement on this system yet, so as we move closer we will keep you guys updated on the rain chances for next weekend

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.