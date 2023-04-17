Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

As banking Trojan attacks increase, expert advice to protect your information

Malware can get on your device through a malicious link or software
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Experts with cyber security company Kaspersky discovered nearly 200,000 new mobile banking Trojan installers last year, a two-fold increase from the previous year.

A banking Trojan is a widely used tool by cyber criminals to steal important information, like usernames and passwords, you store or plug into websites while online shopping.

“That sort of information can be all collected, and it might be reused right away to say, drain your account or it may be sold in the dark web, so that somebody else could clone a credit card and start using a card in your name,” Kurt Baumgartner, a principal security researcher with Kaspersky, said.

There are numerous ways your device can be infected with malware. Most often, it ends up on your computer or phone after clicking on a malicious link or installing illegitimate software.

Baumgartner provided several tips for how to protect yourself against banking Trojans:

  • Always download software and games from their official sites
  • Use a reliable security program
  • Regularly check your banking and credit cards accounts and verify your transactions
  • Use a unique password for every site
  • Pay for purchases with a credit instead of debit card

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has a tip card with more information on malware and addition tips to help protect yourself.

If you think you have been a victim of a malware attack, you can report it to CISA here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they are working to notify next of kin and continuing to investigate the crash.
Duncan Bypass crash kills two
An Oklahoma City woman is behind bars in Comanche County, accused of trying to bring drugs into...
Contraband drop stopped, OKC woman arrested
The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder,...
UPDATE: Court docs reveal possible motive for Clayton Stephens death
An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility is being charged with assaulting a guard while on...
LCF inmate charged with assaulting guard while high on drugs
For After Hours with Cade Episode 6 we spoke with Takeez, a Lawton native singer and hip-hop...
After Hours with Cade Episode 6: Takeez

Latest News

FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason
Marsiah Collins was killed during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Alabama.
Alabama shooting victim was aspiring musician looking forward to college, father says
A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China