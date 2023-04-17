Comanche Nation Workforce and Medicine Park Aquarium open ‘Medicine Wagon’ exhibit

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Workforce and the Medicine Park Aquarium have opened the doors on their next collaborative effort.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on the “Medicine Wagon” exhibit.

It features a life-sized replica of a historic medicine wagon which were used by traveling salesmen.

The exhibit aims to educate visitors about the medicinal properties of the many plants native to the southwest Oklahoma area.

“We have cedar, and we have sage, and different ones like, for instance, sage, you can ball it up and use it on a bug bite,” Executive Director Rainette Rowland said. “So we’re going to educate the public that this is still used today, and what plants are considered sacred and are still used as well.”

Aquarium officials said the exhibit was made possible thanks to a generous donation from the Comanche Nation Workforce.

In addition, the wagon itself was a donation from the town of Medicine Park.

