Duncan Bypass crash kills two

By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a crash on the Duncan Bypass on Sunday night.

According to the Duncan Police Department, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. between Plato and Camelback Roads.

The head-on crash killed both drivers at the scene, no other people were inside the vehicles.

Officials say they are working to notify next of kin and continuing to investigate the crash.

