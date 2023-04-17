Duncan Bypass crash kills two

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a crash on the Duncan Bypass on Sunday night.

According to the Duncan Police Department, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. between Plato and Camelback Roads.

The head-on crash killed both drivers at the scene, no other people were inside the vehicles.

Officials say they are working to notify next of kin and continuing to investigate the crash.

