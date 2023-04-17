Expert Connections
Fort Sill soldier killed in weekend wreck

By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fort Sill soldier was killed over the weekend in a crash near Oakwood, Oklahoma.

According to a press release from Fort Sill, Sgt. Jonathan Hill was a member of the 2nd Battalion. 20th Field Artillery, 75th Field Artillery Brigade.

Hill died when a driver crossed the centerline of Highway 287 and hit him head-on according to the OHP.

“We are saddened by the loss of a great non-commissioned officer like Sgt. Hill,” said Col. David Norris, 75th Field Artillery Brigade commander. “Our hearts are with the family, loved ones and his fellow Soldiers during this difficult time. We offer our condolences on behalf of the entire Diamond Brigade.”

The OHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

