Governor Stitt calls for the resignation of McCurtain County officials

Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt is calling for the resignation of the McCurtain County Sheriff, commissioner, investigator, and Jail Administrator.

This announcement comes after comments recorded from the county commissioner’s meeting on March 6th. In audio released by the McCurtain County Gazette, the Sherriff and others in the meeting discussed beating, killing, and burying two reporters with the Gazette.

Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement:

“I am both appalled and disheartened to hear of the horrid comments made by officials in McCurtain County. There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office. I will not stand idly by while this takes place. In light of these events, I am calling for the immediate resignation of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, Investigator Alicia Manning, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix.”

Stitt also stated he will be calling the OSBI to initiate an investigation to determine whether any illegal conduct has occurred.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.