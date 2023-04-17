Expert Connections
Isolated showers all week with a cold front Thursday morning | 4/17PM

Isolated showers all week with a cold front Thursday morning
By Lexie Walker
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight for most will remain dry under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be around 10 to 15mph out of the south with gusts staying into the mid 20s. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow is going to be a partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s east to mid 80s west. Winds out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Gusts will be very similar to Monday in the upper 30s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible tomorrow but the coverage is wicked low. I expect the dry air aloft will limit all storm develop but if the cap breaks then storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Wednesday, despite the mostly cloudy skies, will be hot! Highs for most, if not all locations, will soar into the low 90s! Southwest winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s. The warm temperatures, gusty winds and dry air overhead will result in peak fire danger especially for areas west of a dryline (where relative humidity will drop into the single digits).

The big uncertainty is how far east this dryline moves. Similar to last weeks severe threat, the best chance for storms will be along and east of that dryline. Areas west of the dryline will have higher fire danger with little to no storm chances. On the flip side, areas east of the dryline will have higher storm chances with little to no fire danger. If storms develop, the hazards will include large hail and damaging winds during the evening.

A cold front will surge southeastward through Thursday morning (for the most part, exact timing is inconsistent). This front will cool us down into the low 80s by Thursday afternoon with north winds at 10 to 15mph. The cooler weather sticks around through Friday and the weekend with highs eventually falling into the mid 60s on Saturday.

Isolated showers and storms remain possible Thursday and Friday with no chance for rain/storms over the weekend and into early next week.

Some to the north could dip close, if not below freezing, on Sunday morning-- if there’s a potential for a widespread freeze, you can find the updates on our First Alert 7 Weather app or here on the website!

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

