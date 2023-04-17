Expert Connections
LCF inmate charged with assaulting guard while high on drugs

An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility is being charged with assaulting a guard while on crystal meth and fentanyl.
An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility is being charged with assaulting a guard while on crystal meth and fentanyl.(ODOC)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility is being charged with assaulting a guard while on crystal meth and fentanyl.

According to court documents, Adam Nelson is charged with attacking the guard inside a cell a beating him with his fists.

The guard had come to the cell to take Nelson’s cellmate to medical when the attack happened.

Nelson reportedly told investigators that he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and hadn’t been taking his meds. He said voices were telling him to act on bad thoughts he had about the guard talking about him.

He also told investigators he was high on methamphetamine and fentanyl during the attack.

According to online Department of Corrections records, Nelson is currently serving a sentence for failing to register as a sex offender connected to two 2017 charges out of McCurtain County for Lewd Acts with a Child. He has also served sentences for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, and others.

