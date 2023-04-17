LFD investigating fire which destroyed 40 porta-potties, construction equipment

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department is investigating a fire Sunday night behind a business on West Gore.

According to authorities, an outside fire call came in around 10:40 p.m. and a full response was sent out to 2318 West Gore.

They say firefighters pulled their hoses on arrival and fought the fire behind Scooters Coffee.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Romero said it was unclear what started the fire which initially caught one porta-potty on fire. An “explosion” reported by some in the area was tires popping due to the fire.

Around 40 porta-potties and two trenchers were affected. All of the equipment belonged to a rental business.

Romero added that there are no leads, but they’re trying to gather as much information as possible.

”Its under investigation right now,” Romero said. “We don’t really have any leads, we’re trying to accumulate as much media, as far as camera footage, and just anything that we can get.”

Romero encourages anyone with information surrounding the incident to contact the Fire Marshalls office at 580-581-3299.

This story has been updated to clarify the cause of the fire is under investigation and what officials said about a reported “explosion.”

