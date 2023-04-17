Limited rain chances this week with windy & warmer weather expected over next several days | 4/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Following a brief temperature hiatus this past weekend, we are picking up right where we left off at the end of last week with a return to much warmer weather. The main reasons: an expanding upper-level ridge from the west and winds shifting back out of the south at 10-20 mph later today. Highs will climb back into the low/mid 80s for Texoma this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will be present through much of the day with partly cloudy conditions slowly developing between lunchtime and dinnertime. A disturbance within the ridge will allow for some isolated showers for far western counties this evening, though expect most to stay dry.

Not much chance of precipitation is expected after midnight, though a couple lingering sprinkles are not out of the question. Partly cloudy skies stick around throughout the overnight hours, along with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. As a result of those two factors, along with some low-level moisture, temperatures will only bottom out in the mid 50s tomorrow morning.

Similar high temperatures in the low/mid 80s are expected on Tuesday despite the much warmer start, largely counteracted by more cloud coverage and slightly higher moisture content. Winds will still breeze out of the south at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph, leading to some elevated fire weather conditions for portions of Texoma. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms are expected to fire up ahead of a dryline in western Texoma during the mid/late afternoon & early evening. All storm ingredients will be in place to potentially fuel strong-to-severe weather, though atmospheric capping in place will limit the storm development. If they are able to break through the cap, a marginal severe risk is expected with damaging wind gusts up to 60-70 mph and large hail being the main concerns.

Wednesday will be the warmest and windiest day this week with winds out of the south at 20-30 mph propelling daytime highs into the low 90s. Some places in Texoma, like Lawton, could approach the record high temperature on that day (in Lawton, the record is 93° set back in 1987). A dryline will push into our eastern counties ahead of a cold front, creating some dry conditions for the western half of the viewing area. This will create near-critical and critical fire weather conditions for much of Texoma. A few isolated showers and storms (along with another marginal severe weather risk) are possible again later in the day on Wednesday, though they look to only affect our eastern counties due to the position of the dryline.

A cold front will sweep through during the day on Thursday, initiating a cooling trend that will last through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A light chance for rain is possible for our far eastern counties, though with the movement of the cold front, most (if not all) of Texoma will stay precipitation-free. Highs on Thursday will drop down to the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to fall on Friday due to the intrusion of a broad upper-level trough, as highs will only top out in the mid 70s for the final day of the work-week. The cooling trend will come to an end this weekend as highs on Saturday and Sunday will be well below-average in the mid/upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.