Local group looking for help restoring pet cemetery

The foundation’s mission is to help keep pets in Comanche County out of shelters and off the streets, but they love immersing themselves in the community with different projects as well.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People who have their pets buried at the Pet Memorial Cemetery off of Highway 49 are having a hard time visiting their animals buried there because of the cemetery’s current conditions.

So, the Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation is stepping in to give the cemetery a complete makeover.

The foundation’s mission is to help keep pets in Comanche County out of shelters and off the streets, but they love immersing themselves in the community with different projects as well.

One of those projects is their cemetery cleanup, which will take place this Friday.

“We really want to just come in, clean it up, and make it more of a sanctuary where people can come and visit their pets,” Founder and President of Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation Marcia Cronk said. “We would like to replace benches, put some fencing up, get some donations for those kinds of things and just overall make it a place where you can come and visit your pets.”

She said they’re currently looking for donations of flowers, plants, and anything else that will help with the clean-up process and to help beautify the cemetery.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer your time, visit the Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation’s Facebook page.

