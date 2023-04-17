Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

McCurtain Gazette-News claims audio reveals commissioners discussed killing, burying reporters during meeting

(Envato)
By Caroline Cluiss and KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Southeast Oklahoma newspaper says a secret recording reveals McCurtain County commissioners discussing hiring hitmen to kill and bury local newspaper reporters during a public meeting.

The newspaper wrote about the audio recordings in this weekend’s edition of the McCurtain Gazette-News, and told News 9 in Oklahoma City that a Gazette reporter, Bruce Willingham, secretly recorded the meeting hoping to find evidence of illegal meetings.

Instead, Willingham said he heard commissioners discussing killing the paper’s reporters.

Willingham told News 9 he didn’t think the conversations he heard on the recordings could be spun as a joke.

Voices Willingham identifies as county commissioner Mark Jennings and Sheriff Kevin Clardy also discussed burying bodies.

Jennings: I know where two big deep holes are here if you ever need them.

Sheriff: I’ve got an excavator.

Jennings: Well, these are already pre-dug.

Later in the recording, a voice Willingham identifies as County Commissioner Mark Jennings, lamented the discontinuation of lynchings with the sheriff, stating he would run for sheriff if he could beat up a black man and throw him in jail.

Jennings: Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a d--- rope. But you can’t do that anymore. They got more rights than we got.

A press release from the governor’s office stated Governor Stitt called for the county officials’ resignation, and said there is no place for such hateful rhetoric in Oklahoma.

A press release from the McCurtain Memorial Hospital stated the hospital will be placed on lockdown starting Monday morning just in case medical attention is needed for a protest planned for 8:15 am at the county courthouse.

Neither the newspaper nor county commissioners got back to News 12 this weekend.

This is a developing story and News 12 will keep following it.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they are working to notify next of kin and continuing to investigate the crash.
Duncan Bypass crash kills two
An Oklahoma City woman is behind bars in Comanche County, accused of trying to bring drugs into...
Contraband drop stopped, OKC woman arrested
The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder,...
UPDATE: Court docs reveal possible motive for Clayton Stephens death
For After Hours with Cade Episode 6 we spoke with Takeez, a Lawton native singer and hip-hop...
After Hours with Cade Episode 6: Takeez
The family of a 19-year-old killed Sunday in Lawton is asking for justice after his life was...
Family of homicide victim speaks out

Latest News

They are currently seeking victim advocates and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) to push...
Volunteers needed for local Sexual Assault Response Team to help victims
An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility is being charged with assaulting a guard while on...
LCF inmate charged with assaulting guard while high on drugs
Officials say they are working to notify next of kin and continuing to investigate the crash.
Duncan Bypass crash kills two
Medwatch: Minimally invasive & life saving brain operation
Medwatch: Minimally invasive & life saving brain operation
Medwatch: Minimally invasive & life saving brain operation
Medwatch: Minimally invasive & life saving brain operation