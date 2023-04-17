Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club hosting upcoming 2023 Corvette Kickoff Classic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club is hosting its Corvette Kickoff Classic this weekend to celebrate the 2023 Corvette Show Season.

7News spoke with Thomas Abram, the president of the Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club, to learn more about the event and the activities they have planned.

The 2023 Corvette Classic Kickoff will occur from Friday, April 21, until Sunday, April 23, at the Apache Casino Hotel. In addition to the Corvette show, there’ll be different activities like a cruise to the Wichita Wildlife Refuge, a barbeque, auctions, and so much more.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information and a full list of events, you can visit the Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club Facebook page here.

