Volunteers needed for local Sexual Assault Response Team to help victims

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several organizations across the Lawton areas are coming together to help those who have fallen victim to sexual assault.

City officials along with officials from Fort Sill, tribal leaders and non-profit organizations are developing a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) which is designed to help victims from the moment the crime happens through the entire healing process.

They are currently seeking victim advocates and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) to push ahead with the project.

Advocates are volunteers who offer services in cases of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

SANE Nurses are volunteers who are registered nurses and have education and training in the care of sexual assault survivors.

“Nurses are human too, so they understand how to treat the survivors as humans, especially after such a traumatic event,” said Christina Thomas, Emergency Department Director at Southwestern Medical Center & SANE Program Director. “It is important for the SANEs to be able to comfort the survivor by providing them with a change of clothes, clean shower, and a toiletry bag. It helps the survivors feel human again.”

Fort Sill is providing experience from its Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) Program.

In addition to needing victim advocates and SANE Nurses, SART is also seeking funding for a centralized care center for sexual assault victims.

The location of the shelter will be undisclosedfor safety reasons. Survivors will be given the location privately after calling the hotline or contacting the police department.

For more information on how to become a victim advocate, contact Marie Detty Youth & Family Services at (580) 357-6141.

To become a SANE Nurse, contact Christina Thomas at christina.thomas@swmconline.com.

