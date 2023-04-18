CU Giving Day takes place on Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Foundation launched their inaugural “CU Giving Day.”

It’s a 24-hour fundraising event meant to garner funds to help support CU students.

Their theme for today was “We are CU” to encourage solidarity and generosity amongst students and the community as a whole.

The Director of Development for Cameron University said funds raised will go to different foundations on campus.

“It’s intended to kind of bridge the gap between areas where tuition and state budget may not fulfill, so we’re raising funds to meet the areas of greatest needs,” Tiffany Smith said.

Their goal for the inaugural event is $20,000, which will in turn be matched dollar-for-dollar by the McMahon Foundation.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can visit camerongivingday.com.

