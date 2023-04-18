Duncan, Lawton resident ID’d as victims in Duncan Bypass fatal crash

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Police have identified two people killed in a fatal crash Sunday night.

Police say William Warren Dakota Polk of Duncan, and Anthony Dewayne Eaton of Lawton are the only two people involved.

They were pronounced dead at the scene after colliding head-on at the Duncan Bypass, between Plato and Camelback roads around 8:30 on Sunday night.

There were no passengers, and no other injuries reported.

Authorities have not released the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.