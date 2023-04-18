First National Bank and Trust officially re-brands to Sovereign Bank

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First National Bank and Trust held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate their remodeling and re-branding to Sovereign Bank.

The push to re-brand began after a merge in 2021, and on Tuesday, April 18, officials invited the community to celebrate the change.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, an open house event was held for people to come in, enjoy some snacks and take in the new look.

“We have worked a lot of hours behind the scenes,” said Allen Gates, the Market president. “There’s been a lot of people who’ve put a lot of work into the new logo, name, look and feel, and it’s a great day for us to celebrate the new name, and we’re excited to reveal that to everyone today.”

Sovereign officials say the next step is exterior re-branding, with temporary signs expected to be put up within the next 30 to 60 days.

