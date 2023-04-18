Fort Sill 101 class held at Apache Casino

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members, including the 7News team, learned more about Fort Sill during a class at Apache Casino on Tuesday, April 18.

Fort Sill 101 attendees heard from multiple Fort Sill authorities and organizations about the base’s operations and programs.

Colonel Jim Peay was a presenter at the event, describing it as an opportunity to bridge the gap between service members and civilians.

“I think it helps connect the military with the community that we live and operate in,” said Colonel Peay. “With having 70 percent of our community living in Lawton, Cache, Duncan, and Elgin, it’s important those who aren’t in the military are familiar with what the military does.”

Those who participated in the event are also eligible to participate in Fort Sill 201, which will happen on base and give attendees a more hands-on experience.

