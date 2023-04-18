Fort Sill to host annual Off-Post Housing Symposium

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s annual Off-Post Housing Symposium is quickly approaching, so 7News spoke with Shannon Richardson, the Fort Sill Housing Service Office Branch Chief, to discuss the event, who it’s intended for, and how it helps the community.

From 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the Hilton Garden Inn, the free seminar will take place, with officials from the Fort Sill Legal Assistance Office, Fort Sill Housing Service Office, and Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma speaking.

This event is intended for service members, landlords, and anyone interested in housing. Topics of discussion will include the Fair Housing Act, Assistance Animals, Oklahoma Landlord Tenant Act, and Service Members Civil Relief Act (SCRA).

For more information, you can contact Shannon Richardson at (580) 583-8988 or shannon.v.richardson3.civ@army.mil. You can also visit the Fort Sill Off Post Facebook page here.

