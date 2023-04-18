Kiowa language recognized by Oklahoma Department of Education

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Education is recognizing the Kiowa Language.

“Without our language, our culture is lost, we are not Kiowa people without our language,” said Pinnell.

The Kiowa tribe is happy to announce the Oklahoma State Department of Education has recognized their program for training credentialed teachers to teach Kiowa.

They’ve been working for years to develop this process, which allows them to teach the language in schools.

Now that it’s complete, students will get graduation credit for taking Kiowa as a world language.

The Kiowa Language Department’s Director, Lillie Pinnell, said this is a pivotal step in revitalizalizing their language.

“And it motivates me to know that we have younger people that are interested now in becoming teachers to teach the Kiowa language,” she said.

Pinnell said they’ve trained 25 people with 13 of them receiving teaching credentials so far.

She said students like Ramon Granado were each paired with first-language Kiowa speakers and elders to learn the language.

Granado said he was raised in a Kiowa household and had a basic understanding, but never heard it spoken in school.

“That exposure that previous generations didn’t have growing up and we’re able to give that to this new generation coming up, which is good because a lot of them aren’t familiar with the language,” he said.

Granado said as a credentialed teacher, he is happy to help keep the identity of his people going.

“A lot of the old folks used to say, whenever the language dies out there’s no more Kiowa’s and I think that’s a very hard reality but it’s true,” said Granado.

He said this will help secure the future of the entire tribe.

“(speaking Kiowa)-keep learning keep at it, (speaking Kiowa)-we will all be speaking Kiowa, so that’s what I’m hopeful for,” said Granado.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.