Lawton City Council meeting at 1 p.m. for special session

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council is holding a special meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss three topics.

According to the agenda, the only business open to the public will be a discussion on the preliminary operating and capital budgets for the city.

Councilmembers will go into executive session to discuss a recent appraisal to the School House Slough at Lake Lawtonka and a pending claim. They also will discuss the ongoing search for a new City Manager.

The meeting will be held at the normal location inside City Hall.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.