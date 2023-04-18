Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

LPD has tips to avoid speeding tickets

Before you get behind the wheel, the Lawton Police Department is urging drivers, to stay vigilant.
Before you get behind the wheel, the Lawton Police Department is urging drivers, to stay vigilant.
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Spring is in the air which means more people are getting outside to enjoy it.

Before you get behind the wheel, the Lawton Police Department is urging drivers, to stay vigilant.

LPD spokesman Chris Blessing said giving out speeding tickets is something which happens year round, but as more people go out for walks and ride their bikes, it’s important to watch your speed , and drive the limit, or else you could be putting others in danger.

That also includes areas where there aren’t, or you can’t see, any speed limit signs.

“In the City of Lawton, if it is not posted, it’s 25 miles an hour,” Blessing said. “That’s including residential neighborhoods. So if you enter a neighborhood, and you don’t see a posted speed limit sign, the maximum speed is 25 miles.”

Blessing says the 25 mile an hour rule applies to most, if not all streets that go through neighborhoods.

If you’re driving in an alley, the speed limit is 10 miles per hour, unless speed limit signs state otherwise.

