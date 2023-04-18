Man charged with early April shooting death at Lawton apartment

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing several charges connected to the April 2 shooting death of Shakirr Cogdell.

Court documents identify Fernando Daniels as the suspect in his murder at the Timbers Apartments in northwest Lawton.

Witnesses told investigators that the night of the murder, several people were arguing and fighting outside Cogdell’s apartment, when he reportedly went downstairs to tell them to move away from his vehicle, before returning to his home.

Minutes later, a truck returned, revved it’s engine, and fired several rounds at the window where Cogdell was standing.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Daniels was arrested after surveillance video and his GPS Ankle monitor put him at the scene.

He faces charges of 2nd degree murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, conspiracy to use a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

He faces up to life if convicted.

