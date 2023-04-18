Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man charged with early April shooting death at Lawton apartment

Witnesses told investigators that the night of the murder, several people were arguing and...
Witnesses told investigators that the night of the murder, several people were arguing and fighting outside Cogdell’s apartment, when he reportedly went downstairs to tell them to move away from his vehicle, before returning to his home.(CCDC)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing several charges connected to the April 2 shooting death of Shakirr Cogdell.

Court documents identify Fernando Daniels as the suspect in his murder at the Timbers Apartments in northwest Lawton.

Witnesses told investigators that the night of the murder, several people were arguing and fighting outside Cogdell’s apartment, when he reportedly went downstairs to tell them to move away from his vehicle, before returning to his home.

Minutes later, a truck returned, revved it’s engine, and fired several rounds at the window where Cogdell was standing.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Daniels was arrested after surveillance video and his GPS Ankle monitor put him at the scene.

He faces charges of 2nd degree murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, conspiracy to use a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

He faces up to life if convicted.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they are working to notify next of kin and continuing to investigate the crash.
Duncan Bypass crash kills two
Two people dead after rollover wreck on Highway 65
Two people killed in rollover wreck in Comanche County
A Fort Sill soldier was killed over the weekend in a crash near Oakwood, Oklahoma.
Fort Sill soldier killed in weekend wreck
An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility is being charged with assaulting a guard while on...
LCF inmate charged with assaulting guard while high on drugs
Assistant Fire Chief Jason Romero said some sort of incendiary device caused the explosion...
LFD investigating fire which destroyed 40 porta-potties, construction equipment

Latest News

Fort Sill 101 class held at Apache Casino
Fort Sill 101 class held at Apache Casino
First National Bank and Trust officially re-brands to Sovereign Bank.
First National Bank and Trust officially re-brands to Sovereign Bank
They’ve been working for years to develop this process, which allows them to teach the language...
Kiowa language recognized by Oklahoma Department of Education
They’ve been working for years to develop this process, which allows them to teach the language...
Kiowa language