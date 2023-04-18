Expert Connections
Old NASA satellite falling to Earth; risk of danger ‘low’

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite. The defunct science satellite will plummet through the atmosphere Wednesday night, April 19, 2023, according to NASA and the Defense Department. Experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger.(NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) – An old NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth this week, but experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger.

The defunct science satellite known as RHESSI will plummet through the atmosphere Wednesday night, according to NASA and the Defense Department.

NASA said Tuesday that the reentry location is not being disclosed, given lingering uncertainty over when and where it might go down. Most of the 660-pound satellite should burn up upon return, but some parts are expected to survive.

The space agency said in a statement the risk of anyone on Earth being harmed by plunging satellite pieces is “low” — about 1-in-2,467.

RHESSI — short for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager — rocketed into orbit in 2002 to study the sun.

Before being shut down in 2018 because of communication problems, the satellite observed solar flares as well as coronal mass ejections from the sun. It captured images in high-energy X-rays and gamma rays, recording more than 100,000 solar events.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

