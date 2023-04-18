Possible rain chances this week amid windy and dry weather | 4/18 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Temperatures this morning are a lot more mild compared to yesterday, meaning that you shouldn’t need to bundle up this morning then shed all your layers by lunchtime. Temperatures will climb back into the 80s this afternoon, with low 80s out east and upper 80s out west. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. Sky coverage will remain somewhere between mostly sunny and partly cloudy, with increasing cloud coverage as we edge closer to the evening hours. Isolated showers and storms could fire up out west later today, though they will have to overcome some atmospheric capping in place in order to do so. There’s a likelihood we won’t see much more than a few light showers today, but if the cap is able to be weakened, main storm threats would be damaging winds and large hail. Download the First Alert 7 Weather App to keep up to date and track radar if showers and/or storms happen to break through this afternoon & evening.

A couple light lingering showers can’t be ruled out overnight, though expect most to be dry. Mostly cloudy skies along with still-breezy winds out of the south at 15-25 mph will keep temperatures from dropping below the low 60s early tomorrow morning.

Like today, a similar weather set-up will be in place for Wednesday. The morning will feature mostly cloudy skies, eventually becoming more clear that afternoon. Winds won’t miss a beat, still breezing out of the south through the entire day tomorrow at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, with some approaching near-record high temperatures. A dryline pushing across Texoma will create dry, hot, and windy conditions west of I-44, leading to near-critical and critical fire weather conditions for much of Texoma. Much like today, isolated-to-scattered showers & storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening along the dryline if they are able to break through the cap, which could lead to strong-to-severe storms producing damaging winds & large hail. The only difference compared to today being the area of coverage, which looks to be highest in our eastern Texoma counties for Wednesday.

A cold front will sweep through Texoma during the morning hours on Thursday, keeping high temperatures from exceeding the upper 70s and low 80s. A few isolated light showers will be possible in our viewing area during Thursday morning along the front. Expect mostly sunny skies with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Behind the front, reinforcing cold air with a broad upper-level trough across the central and northern U.S. will continue to cool us down heading into the end of the week. Friday will feature highs in the low 70s with breezy northerly winds at 15-25 mph and another chance for some hit/miss light rain showers.

Temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday, before warming back into the 70s for the start of the next work-week. Little-to-no rain is forecasted this weekend with alternating partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies. Sunday morning has the potential for us to wake-up to near freezing temperatures, as right now the forecast models are showing morning lows in the mid 30s.

