Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Skeletal remain found in south Duncan

Skeletal remains were found in south Duncan on Monday.
Skeletal remains were found in south Duncan on Monday.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan police say they are investigating recently discovered human remains.

Police say on Monday, a utility worker found skeletal remains in a field near 4th street and Highway 7.

Duncan Police, the OSBI and the Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and launched the investigation.

The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they are working to notify next of kin and continuing to investigate the crash.
Duncan Bypass crash kills two
Two people dead after rollover wreck on Highway 65
Two people killed in rollover wreck in Comanche County
A Fort Sill soldier was killed over the weekend in a crash near Oakwood, Oklahoma.
Fort Sill soldier killed in weekend wreck
An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility is being charged with assaulting a guard while on...
LCF inmate charged with assaulting guard while high on drugs
Assistant Fire Chief Jason Romero said some sort of incendiary device caused the explosion...
LFD investigating fire which destroyed 40 porta-potties, construction equipment

Latest News

Duncan Police have identified two people killed in a fatal crash Sunday night.
Duncan, Lawton resident ID’d as victims in Duncan Bypass fatal crash
No other details have been released.
UPDATE: Alleged Lawton murder suspect led Arizona police on chase before arrest
According to the agenda, the only business open to the public will be a discussion on the...
Lawton City Council meeting at 1 p.m. for special session
Two people dead after rollover wreck on Highway 65
Two people killed in rollover wreck in Comanche County