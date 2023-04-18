Skeletal remain found in south Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan police say they are investigating recently discovered human remains.

Police say on Monday, a utility worker found skeletal remains in a field near 4th street and Highway 7.

Duncan Police, the OSBI and the Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and launched the investigation.

The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification.

