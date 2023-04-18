Expert Connections
Two people killed in rollover wreck in Comanche County

Two people dead after rollover wreck on Highway 65
Two people dead after rollover wreck on Highway 65(KSWO)
By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people lost their lives in a single-car wreck in Comanche County Monday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called out to Highway 65 and NE 165th St shortly before 8:00 p.m.

The driver, 36-year-old Christopher M. Moors of Fletcher, and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the passenger has not been released. Two children were also injured in the wreck. They were transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

