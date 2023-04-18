Wednesday’s forecast: storms possible east & fire danger west | 4/18PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walking out the door tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies all day long with breezy southwest winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts during the day will be in the upper 30s. A dryline is going to move just west of I-44 resulting in low relative humidity and low dewpoints for western counties. This is going to contribute to critical fire danger concerns which is why a Red Flag Warning will be in place for most western counties tomorrow.

Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 80s east to mid 90s west. While fire danger is going to be the main concern for western counties, south and eastern counties tomorrow evening have the potential to see strong to severe storms. These storms look to develop tomorrow afternoon and evening (mostly between 5-9PM). The hazards include large hail and a damaging wind threat. A stable layer of dry air may limit storm development but I do think the cap will weaken briefly resulting in a very low chance for storms.

A cold front will roll into Texoma Thursday morning so expect wind gusts overnight Wednesday into Thursday into the mid 40s (this is a cold front you’ll definitely be able to hear once it arrives!) The cold front will shift winds to the north for Thursday at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. We’ll start off the day with cloudy skies but all clouds will gradually clear as the day goes on. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs dropping into the upper 60s for most, if not all, locations! Winds out of the north at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 30s.

A second, reinforcement of cold air will move in by Saturday morning. This push of cold air will keep Saturday under mostly cloudy skies with no rain is expected. Highs will only rise into the mid 60s during the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday morning will both see morning temperatures in the upper 30s. As of right now, a widespread freeze does not look likely.

Sunday afternoon will remain in the mid 60s under southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. The weekend will remain below average (average being 75° for middle April) but temperatures will climb back to near average by the middle of next week.

Some good news, our next chance for rain appears to be Sunday and Monday!

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

