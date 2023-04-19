Dr. Krista Ratliff named FISTA Executive Director

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The President of the Lawton Fort SIll Chamber of Commerce has been tapped to take a new leadership role, with FISTA.

Dr. Krista Ratliff has been appointed to serve as the Executive Director of FISTA.

She will assume the role starting June 1.

In addition to her work with FISTA, Ratliff will continue to serve with the Chamber of Commerce for the foreseeable future.

