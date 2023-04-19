Expert Connections
LPS’ Project Aware hosting military family event for Month of the Military Child

By Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Project Aware is hosting a Military Family Event to help promote and navigate mental health, and discuss resources available for military families.

It’ll take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Albert Johnson Conference Center.

Project Aware is an outreach program that provides support for all students, but during Month of the Military Child they wanted to create something specifically to help military families.

“I think they go through a lot, moving schools, moving cities, and one of their parents are deployed,” said Danna Bross, the Project Aware Coordinator. “They face a lot decisions. Change is always hard, even for adults, so they go through that quite a bit and it’s our responsibility to protect and provide them the services they need to deal with these situations.”

After the events guest speaker, they’ll serve dinner, and the Freedom Eagles will provide entertainment.

It is free and open to military families and students in the community.

