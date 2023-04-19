Expert Connections
PACT Act Resource Fair going on in Altus

The event will happen from 3-7 p.m. on April 19.(Daniel Gomez)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City VA will be in Altus Wednesday for an Altus PACT Act Resource Fair.

Officials will hold the event at the Southwest Tech Center located at 711 W. Tamarack Road.

The event will happen from 3-7 p.m.

Officials say they will be providing toxic exposure screening, allowing veterans to meet their local providers, enrolling veterans in healthcare, filing service connected claims and more.

Fort Sill 101 class held at Apache Casino