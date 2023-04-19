Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Verdejo Events hosting Earth Day Art Fashion Show #2

Earth Day Art Fashion Show #2 will take place on Saturday, April 22.
Earth Day Art Fashion Show #2 will take place on Saturday, April 22.(Verdejo Events)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Earth Day, a time when people from across the world come together to support the planet and help to protect and recognize the environment, is on Saturday, April 22.

To celebrate, Verdejo Events will be hosting their Earth Day Art Fashion Show #2. It’ll take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Comanche County Fairgrounds and will feature a dozen models wearing costumes made out of real plants.

Shamika Verdejo is the main event organizer, taking the director, producer, and costume designer titles.

She says each dress is meticulously created, and some dresses take her 40 hours or more to make.

“I always wanted to do a fashion art show. I had that idea for years,” said Verdejo. “I saw a woman on Instagram dressed in all flowers just standing in a field. So I was like, you know what? I could have costumes of plants in addition to this art fashion show idea, so that’s where it all came from.”

The event is open to the public for those 18 and older.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people dead after rollover wreck on Highway 65
Two people killed in rollover wreck in Comanche County
Duncan Police have identified two people killed in a fatal crash Sunday night.
Duncan, Lawton resident ID’d as victims in Duncan Bypass fatal crash
Skeletal remains were found in south Duncan on Monday.
Skeletal remain found in south Duncan
Witnesses told investigators that the night of the murder, several people were arguing and...
Man charged with early April shooting death at Lawton apartment
No other details have been released.
UPDATE: Alleged Lawton murder suspect led Arizona police on chase before arrest

Latest News

Students line to watch a mock car crash.
Fake crash leaves behind real impact for Lawton high schoolers
LPS’ Project Aware military family event will take place on Thursday, April 20.
LPS’ Project Aware hosting military family event for Month of the Military Child
WATCH: Matt & Jarred are in the Storm Hunter
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: online visitor pass registration now available
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: online visitor pass registration now available