Verdejo Events hosting Earth Day Art Fashion Show #2

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Earth Day, a time when people from across the world come together to support the planet and help to protect and recognize the environment, is on Saturday, April 22.

To celebrate, Verdejo Events will be hosting their Earth Day Art Fashion Show #2. It’ll take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Comanche County Fairgrounds and will feature a dozen models wearing costumes made out of real plants.

Shamika Verdejo is the main event organizer, taking the director, producer, and costume designer titles.

She says each dress is meticulously created, and some dresses take her 40 hours or more to make.

“I always wanted to do a fashion art show. I had that idea for years,” said Verdejo. “I saw a woman on Instagram dressed in all flowers just standing in a field. So I was like, you know what? I could have costumes of plants in addition to this art fashion show idea, so that’s where it all came from.”

The event is open to the public for those 18 and older.

