Very warm & windy day with fire danger out west and chance for rain in the east | 4/19 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are running warm this morning as temperatures are sitting around 15° above average for this time of year around daybreak. Certainly this isn’t a sign of how warm it’s going to be today, right? Well lets just say that summer-lovers are going to enjoy the temperatures this afternoon as highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. However, it’s not even going to be an enjoyable pseudo-summer day as winds will still be strong out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph. The hot temperatures, breezy winds, and dry air will set up our western counties to be under Red Flag Warnings with a near-critical and critical fire weather danger. Sky coverage will feature a mix of sun & clouds. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible along and ahead of a dryline for eastern counties this afternoon & evening, though an atmospheric cap in place will limit overall storm development. If some strong-to-severe storms are able to break through the cap, main hazards would be damaging winds and large hail. Even if no thunderstorms are able to form today, the energy in place should allow for at least a few rain showers and a storm or two.

Winds will still be strong tonight and through most of the nighttime hours out of the south at 20-25 mph with partly/mostly cloudy skies. A couple light showers or storms can’t be ruled out ahead of a cold front, though most will remain dry. Morning lows will fall down to the mid/upper 50s and low 60s.

Overnight and through the early morning hours tomorrow, the cold front will descend across the Southern Plains, sweeping through Texoma around daybreak. This will shift winds out of the north at 10-15 mph for Thursday. There will be the possibility for a few lingering light showers behind the front. High temperatures will be closer to average in the mid/upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunnier skies will return to the forecast on Friday, though the temperatures will continue to fall as we only expect to top out in the upper 60s for the final day of the workweek. Winds will breeze out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Reinforcing cold air will cool us down to the low/mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday, as low temperatures could approach the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies will return to the forecast on both days, keeping us from warming up too much. Upper-level disturbances will bring isolated-to-scattered rain showers and storms back to Texoma starting on Sunday, with some models showing those precipitation chances lasting further into early next week on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.