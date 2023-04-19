Wednesdays with Fort Sill: online visitor pass registration now available

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has implemented a new program that allows people to apply for a pass online versus going to the visitor’s center on the outside of post.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the community relations liaison for Fort Sill, about the new program, how it works, and how the community can take advantage of it.

You can watch a helpful video featured at the top of the US Army Garrison Facebook page here.

Additionally, a Kids Bass Tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at LETRA. It will consist of shoreline fishing only, with weigh-ins conducted at 1 p.m.

Individuals 16 and younger do not need a State of Oklahoma Fishing License, but an adult with a current State of Oklahoma Fishing License must accompany them.

The entry fee is $25 per child and includes lunch and prizes.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

