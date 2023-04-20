Expert Connections
Apache Casino Hotel holds employee appreciation day

By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Apache Casino Hotel hosted a team appreciation party on Thursday and you could say our Storm Hunter is part of the team, because it was there too!

The spring break splash-and-smash featured dunk tanks, darts and lots of games with prizes, but it also had an unusual addition, two cars that employees were free to wreck.

“The car bash has been real successful,” Marketing Manager Lee Bayless said. “They got a lot of things around called rage rooms, where you can actually kind of go in and get a sledgehammer and just beat the daylights out of stuff so we’re like yeah!”

Bayless said it’s important to recognize employees for all the work they do, so it was great to see everyone let their hair down at the event.

