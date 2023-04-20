Car found in Kiowa Co. creek after water levels drop

KIOWA CO., Okla. (KSWO) - According to the Kiowa County Sheriff’s office, a car they recently found submerged in a creek might be involved in insurance fraud.

The car was found in Glen Creek off Highway 183 by a passerby who then reported it to the sheriff’s office, who was joined by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and a dive team.

Officials with the sheriff’s department say they’re not sure how long the car was there, saying it was only spotted because of the low water level.

The department says the appropriate authorities have been notified..

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.